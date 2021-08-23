Cardano bets $ 3, but fractal on ADA chart hints at potential 40% correction

Cardano’s native blockchain asset, ADA, hit a new record high on Monday as investors bet on introducing smart contract functionality that will spur cryptocurrency adoption.

ADA / USD hit $ 2,899 around 11:00, prompting many to anticipate a close above $ 3 in the coming sessions.

Many analysts, including the PostyXBT pseudonym account, they pointed out that Cardano’s token entered “price discovery phase.Meanwhile, David Gokhshtein he suggested that ADA / USD could continue its bull run until September 12, the day when Cardano will integrate the smart contract functionality into its blockchain through the Alonzo update.

“$ ADA is a monster right now. I am trying to determine its price before 12/9/2021. “

$ ADA is just a monster right now. I’m trying to figure out it’s price before 9/12/2021. – David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) August 23, 2021

More specifically, the Alonzo update introduces a native language for the development of smart contracts called Plutus in the Cardano ecosystem. Plutus is already available for testing and will offer functional programming in creating smart contracts for ordinary users.

For this reason, ADA bulls expect token adoption will explode as Cardano attracts more and more decentralized application developers, active in the emerging sectors of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens, into its smart contract ecosystem.

ADA in overbought area

However, Cardano’s technical indicators predict a short-term shock, which could result in a correction of up to 40% for ADA / USD while maintaining its long-term bullish outlook.

The Cardano Token’s Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to penetrate overbought territory, reaching around 83. Traders consider an RSI value above 70 to be overbought, prompting them to sell the asset to make maximum profits .

ADA / USD daily chart with RSI correction fractal. Source: TradingView

This year, an ADA / USD rally in the first quarter took the RSI above 90. Thereafter, the pair began a sideways consolidation by protecting support near its 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA). , Viola).

Related: Cardano challenges Peter Brandt: ADA’s price doubles and hits new highs

Now the ADA price counts a 114% gain since the start of the month and 1,511% since the beginning of the year. At the same time, an overbought RSI suggests a near-term realizable sell scenario. So, should the Q1 2021 fractal repeat itself, the next support level for ADA will be close to its 50-day EMA at $ 1.73, nearly 40% lower than the current price of $ 2.83. .

“ADA’s Alonzo fork is less than 3 weeks away. It looks like 100+ launches are coming, and one big event, Cardano Summit. My first targets will be above $ 3 as TP1. I don’t know how high it will go in price discovery, so I’ll decide right now. Exciting weeks await us. “

$ ADA Alonzo fork is in less than 3 weeks. Allegedly 100+ launches coming And a major Summit My first targets are going to be above $ 3 for TP1 I don’t know how high this goes in price discovery so will just play it as we go. Exciting weeks ahead https://t.co/47tnpZS3Rw pic.twitter.com/0ZRUZrMcpy – Pentoshi Wont DM You (@ Pentosh1) August 19, 2021

However, a correction would not necessarily preclude Cardano’s long-term bullish outlook. Considering the potential success of the Alonzo upgrade, the project could end up attracting more speculative offers for its ADA token. As a result, it is possible that ADA / USD will continue its price discovery.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.