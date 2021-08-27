Cardano, Binance Coin and Avalanche topped up to 100% by CoinTelegraph all week

Cardano, Binance Coin and Avalanche Outperform Over the Week by Up to 100%



Over the past week, the entire cryptocurrency market has shown an uptrend due to a massive rally, which finally hit the $ 50,000 mark and with it the overall market jumped on the wave and three coins emerged, with a revaluation of more than 100%: Cardano (ADA) 42.1%, BinanceCoin (BNB) 24.3%, Avalanche (AVAX) 117.8%.

Cardano (ADA) In the third quarter, Cardano concluded its plans to become a smart bargaining platform similar to its Alonzo promotion. As a result, the ADA’s speculative offers, coupled with investor sentiment, increased significantly.

Source: Koenigku

Read the full article on Cointelegraph