Cardano blockchain congestion at an all-time high

Cardano’s NFT market recently closed its first cycle of artist applications, but has experienced congestion, which is affecting the purpose of transactions. The Cardano blockchain load reached an all-time high of 92.8% on January 24, 2022. This means that there is a high volume of transactions on the Cardano blockchain, which could lead to transaction failures, and price update problems. of advertisements and delistings. Blockchain congestion can be checked at pool.pm/tokens. If the 5-minute congestion measurement is above 85%, this could cause problems.

If an error appears when trying to buy, list or sell an item, saying, “Oops, something went wrong”, the Re-sync button should be clicked. If that still doesn’t work, it means the blockchain load is over 95%, and it could take up to two hours for a transaction to start.

There is a notice on the NFT market jpgstore to inform other users of your problem, and if the problem is not solved by visiting the FAQ, then users must go to its discord channel where they can register a support ticket.

Nami and CCVault wallets supported

To purchase NFT, you need to link a Nami or CCVault wallet. To start buying NFTs, the chosen wallet must contain ADA from any centralized exchange that sells ADA. These include Coinbase, Kraken, FTX, or Binance. ADAs can then be sent to the Nami Wallet by copying / pasting the public address. Collateral must be added to interact with the smart contract. On January 20, 2022, a Twitter user @berry_ales tweeted: “I see people complaining that Nami is slow and has tx failures Nami works as usual, however with the high load in the chain, transactions take longer than usual. Sending another tx without waiting for the other tx to be confirmed leads to failure. Because that’s how it is?”

Yesterday he said: “Things should go a little smoother now with @NamiWallet. I have done a lot of research in the past few days and tried a lot of things along with @blockfrost_io. So initially blockfrost was running some nodes for sending tx with 20MB mempools. These mempools have been filled completely ”.

Cardano offers mentoring to artists.

The NFT marketplace jpgstore is offering mentoring for the minting and launching of NFT collections on Cardano. The goal is to get artists to focus on their art while the complexity of minting and listing is removed. Potential artists must complete an application form. Applications for the first cohort closed on January 22, 2022.