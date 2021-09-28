Cardano calls Tornavento: CardaCrucca is back. The strongest sport of Covid





LONATE POZZOLO – CardaCrucca is back. After last year’s hiatus, come back Sunday 3 October in Tornavento di Lonate Pozzolo (VA) the foot race organized by the Cardatletica Asd of Cardano al Campo with the support of the Bcc of Busto Garolfo and Buguggiate. A unique test in the racing panorama for the scenario it crosses: the old landing strips of German aircraft dating back to the Second World War and the nature of the Ticino Park.

An open-air museum

As per tradition, the eighth edition is aimed at both children, amateurs and more experienced athletes, with different but equally fascinating courses. “This year we have reshaped the tracks making them even more beautiful,” he explains Enea Zampini, president of Cardatletica ASD. «We pass by via Gaggio, a real open-air museum due to the numerous war relics dating back to the Second World War, up to intersecting the two aircraft take-off and landing runways built by the German troops in the 1940s: the narrower one was used for taxiing aircraft, while the wider one was intended for take-offs and landings. Also foreseen is the passage in the picturesque via dei Profumi in the green of the Ticino Park ». Furthermore, the arrival for the longer races for children and adults is directly in the piazzetta di Tornavento, a real balcony overlooking the Ticino Valley.

Running through history

“The CardaCrucca has the ability to merge different elements of interest: in addition to the sporting side, it emphasizes the historical and naturalistic heritage of the area in which it takes place”, says Roberto Scazzosi, president of the Bcc di Busto Garolfo and Buguggiate. “These elements have led us to renew support for a valuable initiative, in the wake of that role that belongs to a cooperative credit bank: the enhancement of its reference territory”.

The new paths

The routes. CardaCrucca dedicates two tracks to children: one of 200 meters for those born between 2012 and 2016 and one of 1,980 meters for those born between 2006 and 2011. The older ones can compete on the “short” 7.4 kilometer route. (non-competitive) and on the classic 15.5 km (competitive and non-competitive).

All information

The program foresees at 9 the departure of the mini-athletes; five minutes later, the boys will compete on 1,980 meters. At 9.45 am it will be the turn of competitive competitions, Nordic Walking tests and free motorized recreational walks open to all along the two longest routes. There will be prizes for the first three classified of the two races reserved for children; for the top ten men and the top eight women of the competitive long run; to the first man and woman able to win the “Patrizio Bogni memorial” flying trophy after the first mile and for the eight companies with the highest number of pre-registered.

For registration: https: //cardacrucca.blogspot. com /

To participate, green Covid-19 certification is required (green pass or healing from Sars-CoV-2 or negative molecular test valid for 48 hours).

