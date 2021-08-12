Cardano, Chainlink, Litecoin: which one to choose for your wallet?

Cardano, Chainlink, Litecoin, which alt would look good on your wallet? In the wake ofBitcoin surges to $ 45k, most of the halts started seeing increases. Interestingly, at the time of writing, only 12 cryptocurrencies of the top 100 were reflecting negative weekly returns. The remaining 88 seemed to savor their earnings.

Choosing alternatives for your portfolio at this juncture could be quite daunting. However, analyzing the correlation, profitability and distribution of ownership could help.

Cardano, Chainlink, Litecoin: correlation with Bitcoin and Ethereum

Historically, the halts that have been most dependent on Bitcoin and Ethereum, more often than not, they took advantage of their rallies. Hence, the correlation that different cryptocurrencies share with the largest coins in the market becomes quite crucial in judging whether or not they deserve a place in wallets.

At the time of this writing, a number of halts shared a fair bit correlation with both Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, Cardano [0,87, 0,87], Chainlink [0,86, 0,87] and Litecoin [0,88, 0,84] they managed to stand out from the others. Ergo, moving forward if the Bitcoin and Ethereum bullish narrative gained momentum, these three alternatives would likely benefit the most.

The Cardano price, at the time of writing, was $ 1.47. At the aforementioned price, nearly 68% of HODLers were in profit. Likewise, Litecoin and Chainlink were traded at $ 154.36 and $ 24.39 respectively. Again, when it comes to profitability, nearly 62% of LTC HODLers and 58% of LINK HODLers were in profit.

Usually, participants tend to exit the market immediately after booking profits. An entirely new group of market participants entered the cryptocurrency arena during the April phase. However, profitability took a hit during the fatal slump in mid-May and since then, HODLers have been desperately waiting for a turnaround.

Therefore, the chances of such participants exiting the market in the next few days appear to be quite high. In hindsight, the price of these halts could slide slightly south. However, there is also a positive side to this.

Typically, the breakeven price is the change in value of a particular asset to make a normal profit. As for Cardano, the break-even price is $ 1.49. LTC and LINK come in at $ 156.30 and $ 25.41.

Now, when the price of these alts manages to breach the above levels and climb higher over the next few days, it could end up attracting more participants to the market. Therefore, in addition to encouraging new participants, the Short-term RoI has the potential to keep HODLers hooked to the market.

Period of HODLing and RoI

The average HODLing period for Cardano, Litecoin and Chainlink it is currently 6.1 months, 1.6 years and 2.6 years, respectively. Interestingly, the number of HODLers has increased significantly for all of the alts in the past few months. Participants who have been in the market for a long time are not new to the ups and downs. Hence, they would play a crucial role in accumulating more coins in the coming days. This in turn would help the price hikes of the alt.

The past month was evidently quite bumpy for most of the market halts. However, ADA, LTC and LINK they managed to recover 9%, 14% and 30% from their HODLers.

Therefore, bearing in mind the current state of the market along with the correlation, short-term ROI, ownership and profitability aspects, it can be said that Cardano, Chainlink and Litecoin are worth holding on for at least the next few weeks.

Final remarks

