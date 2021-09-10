Cardano cheers for Melania: from the red carpet in Venice to the final of Miss World Italy





CARDANO AL CAMPO – The 22 year old from Cardano al Campo, Melania Ferraro, back under the flashes of photographers, lending his image together with the great names of international cinema. And from here, he prepares to fly to Gallipoli for confirm its place among the great Italian models. “It’s all true,” she says it herself, more than anything else. He does it to remind himself that he really does showed at the Venice Film Festival, the well-known international film exhibition running until 11 September. But above all, it does so in view of the next appointment with the world of high-level catwalks. In fact, on Sunday 12 September it will leave for Salento for the semifinal – and hopefully, the final – of the Miss World Italy contest, after being crowned queen of Lombardy on 25 July last year.

On the red carpet in Venice

A trip to Lido di Venezia, parading on the red carpet which has also welcomed the most famous names of the big screen. “It was wonderful»He says now, his emotion dissolved. “From the images and videos it might not seem like it, but actually I was very agitated“. To the point that – partly out of superstition, partly out of disbelief – he decided to move in silence. «I didn’t tell anyone that I would come to this catwalk, together with the great Italian and foreign actors. Only a few close friends knew it“. Once it arrived, it broke up. Just a couple of messages to friends to say what ground he was stepping on e launched into two days of work, between shots and stage lights. The most beautiful goal? Not yet. Soon he starts his journey towards the world of entertainment. Which makes a stop in Gallipoli.

Towards the final

On Sunday he will fly to Salento, with the goal of earning the semifinal in the Miss World Italy contest. Last summer she was proclaimed captain of the 12 girls chosen to represent Lombardy at the Gallipoli final. It was supposed to be last September 19th, then Covid did its part and everything was postponed. Until now. Now the selections for the final of the competition await you, scheduled for September 26th. If all goes as he wishes, he will have to challenge twenty-five other girls arriving from all over the Peninsula. Does it end here? Absolutely not. From here, the last step to be earned: Puerto Rico. This is where it will be held Miss World 2021, which will also see the Italian representative chosen in the final. A dream? Believing it costs nothing. Because it is a fairy tale that is worth enjoying to the fullest.

