Cardano, coin on the rise while the other cryptocurrencies are in the red

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) performed briskly while other cryptocurrencies were in the red, with global crypto market capitalization falling 2.94% to $ 1.86 trillion Thursday night.

What happened

ADA posted a daily rise of 2.28% to $ 1.87 and in the past seven days it has surged by 35.78%.

In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency created by Charles Hoskinson rose by 4.85% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 5.98% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

BTC had a daily 2.43% decline to $ 44,631.38; over the past seven days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency gained 10.31%.

ETH, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, had a daily decline of 3.42% to $ 3,066.35; over the past seven days ETH has gained 9.51%.

The Shiba Inu themed coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 1.3% to $ 0.27; in the last week DOGE gained 33.73%.

Thursday evening NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) was the cryptocurrency with the highest rise, with + 12.09% to 3.36 dollars; in the past seven days, the Layer-1 protocol token has risen by 34.74%.

In the last 24 hours NEAR has gained 14.86% against BTC and 16.11% on ETH.

Among the other coins that have made significant intraday gains, they are worth mentioning The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT), Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) e SushiSwap (CRYPTO: SUSHI).

Over the past 24 hours, GRT was up 10.7% to $ 0.89, CHZ was up 9.85% to $ 0.36, and SUSHI was up 8.55% to $ 12.24.

Because it is important

Bitcoin hasn’t reported a push above the $ 46,000 level it hit this week, but it hasn’t lost ground either.

Matt Blom, head of trading at digital asset firm Eqonex, said: “There isn’t much appetite for Bitcoin above $ 46,000 right now, but we aren’t seeing a massive sell-off either,” CoinDesk reported.

As for Ethereum, Bitpanda’s product manager Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad he stated that the commission mechanism inaugurated by the London hard fork “appears to be bullish for the price of ETH”.

Enzersdorfer-Konrad explained that Ethereum is slowly “decoupling” from Bitcoin, and that ETH’s higher YTD yield is an indicator in this sense; at the time of publication, year-to-date returns on BTC and ETH stood at 53.07% and 313.47%, respectively.

“Reducing the amount of new coins minted, as well as a burning mechanism that reduces supply, could be a catalyst for the price of Ethereum and in the long run it could translate into higher returns than Bitcoin,” said the analyst by email.

Meanwhile, ADA’s weekly earnings have outclassed those made by DOGE, ETH and BTC, while excitement is growing ahead of Cardano’s announcement on Friday regarding the smart contract implementation program.