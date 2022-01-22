Cardano Collapses Up To The $ 1 Test, Here Are The New Technical Levels

Another black week for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin plummeting towards the $ 35,000 support in the last few hours. The heavy drop in these hours is clearly impacting other major cryptocurrencies by market capitalization as well.
Suffice it to say that, in the top 10 by capitalization, the weekly contraction goes from -17% to -30% and beyond; Cardano too, among others, is in serious difficulty.
The cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) is in fact today at 3:56 pm at an altitude of $ 1.07, with a daily decline of -10.4% and -16.8% on a weekly basis. The impending support level at $ 1 could pave the way for a severe bearish break-out to several month lows.
Price forecast: watch out for the drop below 1 dollar
The 1 dollar level represents critical support for Cardano, considering that behind it there is a very large technical gap, which could accelerate the contractions of these hours.
Specifically, a fall below the $ 1 level could bring Cardano back to the lows of February 22, 2021 at $ 0.8 and eventually extend the falls to the intermediate support of $ 0.72.
In the short / medium term, the bearish scenario could extend the ongoing bearish trend to the $ 0.64 level.
Another possibility to consider in this bearish cycle is that of a consolidation around the current price level, from which Cardano could then attempt a recovery, when market conditions turn back to favorable.
The bullish scenario for Cardano (ADA) starts with a return to $ 1.3
The bullish scenario would instead be triggered by a return to the $ 1.3 level, which coincides with the simple 50-day average at this time.
If this major resistance breaks out, the price can revert to its recent relative highs of $ 1.6.
The medium-term objective still remains at $ 1.86.
