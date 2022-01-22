Cardano Collapses Up To The $ 1 Test, Here Are The New Technical Levels

The cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) is in fact today at 3:56 pm at an altitude of $ 1.07, with a daily decline of -10.4% and -16.8% on a weekly basis. The impending support level at $ 1 could pave the way for a severe bearish break-out to several month lows.

Price forecast: watch out for the drop below 1 dollar

The 1 dollar level represents critical support for Cardano, considering that behind it there is a very large technical gap, which could accelerate the contractions of these hours.

Specifically, a fall below the $ 1 level could bring Cardano back to the lows of February 22, 2021 at $ 0.8 and eventually extend the falls to the intermediate support of $ 0.72.

In the short / medium term, the bearish scenario could extend the ongoing bearish trend to the $ 0.64 level.

Another possibility to consider in this bearish cycle is that of a consolidation around the current price level, from which Cardano could then attempt a recovery, when market conditions turn back to favorable.