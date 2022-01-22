Cardano could reach new highs in 2022 thanks to dApps

Since the beginning of the year the price of Cardano moved against the trend of the other main cryptocurrencies in the market: during the first two weeks of January, the sixth cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization recorded lower losses compared to Bitcoin and Ethereumand at a later time she embarked on a race that led her to make money more than 40% in just 7 days.

The performance of ADA was read positively by many technicians, who expressed optimistic forecasts about the achievement of new highs by the end of the year. The growth of the crypto would be favored above all by one element: the launch of the numerous DeFi applications developed on its Blockchain.

Cardano towards new ATHs thanks to dApps

According to the opinion of many fans of decentralized finance, the success of the dApp (or, “decentralized platforms») That exploit the ADA network can support the bullish trend of the latter in the medium and long term. Currently, most of the DeFi platforms use the Ethereum Blockchain, but in the last year more and more developers have expressed interest in the technology of ETH’s rivals, among which Cardano also stands out.

The exchange SundaeSwap, whose launch took place on January 20, is only the first dApp entirely designed on the ADA Blockchain. For its users there is the possibility to perform staking and trading on a variety of crypto assets, including its native token SUNDAE. The team that manages the exchange has clarified that 55% of the total offer of the crypto will be available for trading within the platform, while the remaining 25% will be distributed solely to developers. The remaining portion will be offered to advisors and to those who want to invest in the expansion of the project. Many believe that SundaeSwap may turn out to be one of the best new features of 2022, although certain features of it are still immature from several points of view.

By opening its decentralized platforms to the public, Cardano can demonstrate the full operation of its network and real-world applications of its technology.

ADA price: what to watch out for?

As previously reported, the price of ADA is still in negative territory after the launch of SundaeSwap: the current prices are moving within a range of between $ 1.2 and $ 1.25. These are well above the key support of $ 1 previously identified by analysts, while the main resistance is at $ 1.5.

Many experts do not expect resistance to be tested in the short term, and prefer to keep the resistance unchanged bearish forecasts in the next weeks. Historical data clearly shows that Cardano is a digital currency that is subject to strong fluctuations, which can resolve in a few days. This makes it more difficult to predict which direction the altcoin might move in the absence of a more solid support.