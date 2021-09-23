Cardano. Crypto Analysis: Cryptocurrency Could Reach $ 3.50 By Year End

The huge rally that characterized Cardano began in February 2021. The previous phase was entirely stalled. The price reached $ 2.44 from the $ 0.33 start of the rally, with a yield of around 630%. The subsequent correction led the price to test the support at $ 1.14. The price reached $ 3.10 which is an all-time high on September 2nd.

The next three weeks are characterized by deep red candles. The loss from the maximum was around 28%. This week’s candle appears to be forming a bullish hammer. This gives confidence on the possible end of the current correction and a resumption of the main trend. According to the Fibonacci lines, Cardano’s price target is in the range of $ 3.55 to $ 3.83.

