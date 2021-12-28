Cardano, Crypto Forecast: ADA Raises Head Above $ 1.5 Resistance
After a long stagnation of the price that in recent months has relegated Cardano among the certainly laziest and least effervescent cryptocurrencies on the market, in the past week the price has experienced a moderate rise, which has confirmed the recovery after the last decline of the first days of December 2021.ù
ADA starts looking up again
Precisely, after the peak of 1.72 dollars on 2 December 2021, the price of Cardano had started to contract until it reached 1.42 and then 1.2 dollars, at the monthly minimum.
After some bullish attempts without too much bite, the ADA cryptocurrency is finally rising and is trading today at 13:40 at $ 1.5240, down -2.37%.
Generally speaking, analysts and investors expect Cardano (ADA) to continue to remain bullish in 2022, after hitting its ATH this year. Preferring to limit our forecasts to an undoubtedly much shorter horizon, the short-term forecasts for a weekly horizon are shown below.
Cardano price predictions
Starting with the bullish scenario, the Cardano price analysis for the short term cannot help but start from the weekly high of $ 1.59, very close to the current price level.
If this value is exceeded, in fact, Cardano (ADA) could attempt to approach the next level at $ 1.76, which instead represents the relative maximum of the last 30 days. From here, with a short time horizon, there would be space and audacity to allow Cardano to move towards the intermediate resistance levels of 1.85 and 1.95 before retrying the $ 2 test, a strong psychological resistance.
On the downside, Cardano will first have to deal with the support behind it at $ 1.50 which has not yet been properly tested. In fact, in the event of a breakout, the price of the cryptocurrency could initiate a serious retracement until it completely nullifies the rises of the last week, slipping below the $ 1.3 area.
In the event of an even more pronounced trend reversal, the final bearish target for the short term could be even further, for example in the $ 1.15 area.
