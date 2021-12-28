Cardano, Crypto Forecast: ADA Raises Head Above $ 1.5 Resistance

Cardano price predictions

Starting with the bullish scenario, the Cardano price analysis for the short term cannot help but start from the weekly high of $ 1.59, very close to the current price level.

If this value is exceeded, in fact, Cardano (ADA) could attempt to approach the next level at $ 1.76, which instead represents the relative maximum of the last 30 days. From here, with a short time horizon, there would be space and audacity to allow Cardano to move towards the intermediate resistance levels of 1.85 and 1.95 before retrying the $ 2 test, a strong psychological resistance.

On the downside, Cardano will first have to deal with the support behind it at $ 1.50 which has not yet been properly tested. In fact, in the event of a breakout, the price of the cryptocurrency could initiate a serious retracement until it completely nullifies the rises of the last week, slipping below the $ 1.3 area.

In the event of an even more pronounced trend reversal, the final bearish target for the short term could be even further, for example in the $ 1.15 area.

