Cardano, Crypto Forecasts: 2022 Doesn’t Start in the Best Way
Cardano, the sixth cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is opening the year 2022 still down, with a weekly contraction of -12.47%.
The cryptocurrency ADA closed last year lower than the $ 1.5 level it was attempting to stabilize on. Overall, 2021 turned out to be full of surprises, with two noteworthy leaps to $ 2 first (on May 18, 2021) and then close to $ 3 at the beginning of September.
Since then, the price has undergone a long correction phase that lasted about two months overall, before starting to lose more markedly in December.
This afternoon at 2:00 PM Cardano (ADA) is trading exactly $ 1.3380, down -1.69%. Trading volumes are up + 17.20% compared to yesterday.
Cardano price predictions for early 2022
For the beginning of 2022 the price of Cardano (ADA) finds itself dealing with the price area of 1.3 dollars from which it could open the way for a bullish break-out or for a new decline towards new lows concerning.
Starting with the bullish scenario, if Cardano were to sustain above the support level at $ 1.3, the price would have the opportunity to attempt a new extension to at least recover the main short-term resistance at $ 1.53, which coincides with the level. Fibonacci retracement of 61.8%.
In this context, it would be possible for Cardano to consolidate its position in the $ 1.5 area to avoid further pull-backs and possibly continue its recovery up to the next target of $ 1,720, a relative maximum dating back to December 2, 2021.
The bearish scenario calls for a fresh breakout below $ 1.3
The bearish scenario for Cardano instead foresees a second bearish break-out in the event of a drop below the price level of 1.3 dollars which is limiting the declines.
Specifically, the break-out could originate with a drop from $ 1.3 to below the next support level of 1.12380 from which the rebound at the end of the month started.
The final short-term bearish target would instead be the value of 1 dollar, supported by several intermediate support levels, such as the one at $ 1.15.
