Cardano, Crypto Forecasts: 2022 Doesn’t Start in the Best Way

Since then, the price has undergone a long correction phase that lasted about two months overall, before starting to lose more markedly in December.

This afternoon at 2:00 PM Cardano (ADA) is trading exactly $ 1.3380, down -1.69%. Trading volumes are up + 17.20% compared to yesterday.

Cardano price predictions for early 2022

For the beginning of 2022 the price of Cardano (ADA) finds itself dealing with the price area of ​​1.3 dollars from which it could open the way for a bullish break-out or for a new decline towards new lows concerning.

Starting with the bullish scenario, if Cardano were to sustain above the support level at $ 1.3, the price would have the opportunity to attempt a new extension to at least recover the main short-term resistance at $ 1.53, which coincides with the level. Fibonacci retracement of 61.8%.

In this context, it would be possible for Cardano to consolidate its position in the $ 1.5 area to avoid further pull-backs and possibly continue its recovery up to the next target of $ 1,720, a relative maximum dating back to December 2, 2021.