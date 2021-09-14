Cardano, Crypto Forecasts: What Will Be the Trend After Hardfork Alonzo?

At 9:45 pm yesterday, Cardano’s hardfork began. The hardfork consists of a division of the blockchain into two entities, one of which is the original and the other the new chain. Such news would have pushed its price higher, but in recent weeks its price has been falling. It is assumed that its price may recover in the near future, but there is still a long way to go.

Charles Hoskinson’s enthusiasm for this event was enormous, so much so that he tweeted about it. In fact, the hardfork is one of the most important updates on the Cardano network. The update will certainly produce an improvement, also from a smart contract perspective. To have the desired effects, it will take some time and the recent decline will not be recovered immediately.