News

Cardano cryptocurrency gained over 12% in 24 hours

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

In the last 24 hours the price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was up 12.22% to $ 1.45; this is a trend contrary to the trend observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency recorded a decline of 9%, then moving from $ 1.59 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is 3.09 dollars.

The chart below compares Cardano’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

In the last week the trading volume of the coin has risen by 32%, while the circulating supply has had a decrease of 1.28%; it is estimated that this figure brings the current circulating supply to 71.26% of its maximum supply, which is equal to 45 billion coins. ADA’s current ranking by market cap is # 6 at $ 46.58 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where can you buy Cardano?

If you are interested in buying Cardano or want to know more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots and kills a woman on the set of Rust

October 22, 2021

Are Chiara and Fedez the new Kardashians?

September 20, 2021

it was Meryl Streep who wanted Anne Hathaway!

September 13, 2021

Mahershala Ali joins Julia Roberts in the Netflix film Leave The World Behind

September 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button