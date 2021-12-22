News

Cardano cryptocurrency gained over 8% in 24 hours

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

In the last 24 hours the price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had an 8.13% increase to $ 1.36; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen an increase of 12%, then moving from 1.21 dollars to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is 3.09 dollars.

The chart below compares Cardano’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

Over the past week, the coin’s trading volume has risen by 18%, moving in the opposite direction to its total circulating supply which has instead fallen by 0.26%; this figure brings the current offer to 32.07 billion coins, which is estimated to correspond to 71.26% of its maximum offer, corresponding to 45 billion coins. According to our data, ADA’s current ranking by market cap is # 7 at $ 43.72 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where can you buy Cardano?

If you are interested in buying Cardano or want to know more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tonight on TV Wednesday 3 November 2021, film, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

November 3, 2021

From 19 October the TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest returns

October 13, 2021

to the Quarto Stato di Cardano the example of Alex Langer

September 20, 2021

Sony had considered Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves for Kraven the Hunter

October 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button