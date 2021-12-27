Cardano cryptocurrency gained over 9% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had a 9.34% increase to $ 1.57; the positive trend observed in the last week continues, during which the cryptocurrency recorded a gain of 29%, then moving from 1.22 dollars to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is 3.09 dollars.

The chart below compares Cardano’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has risen by 57% unlike its current offer, which fell by 0.03%; this figure brings the current offer to 32.07 billion coins, which is estimated to correspond to 71.26% of its maximum offer, equal to 45 billion coins. According to our data, ADA’s current ranking by market cap is # 6 at $ 50.33 billion.

Where can you buy Cardano?

