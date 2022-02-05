Cardano developer reveals progress on Hydra protocol scaling

Cardano announced its Hydra protocol last year and has continued to develop it ever since. The project, which finally gained smart contract capability in 2021, has made strides in proving it’s a force to be reckoned with in space. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) space has started to take off. Now, it offers an insight into the Hydra protocol and how much progress the team has made with scaling.

Hydra has evolved

In a report published recently on its official website, the developer behind Cardano known as the IOG has provided more information on what the Hydra project is up to. He explains where the protocol is now if far from where it comes from. Hydra which was created by the Ouborous team to increase throughput, minimize latency and provide cost-effective solutions without sacrificing storage resources continues to evolve.

Hydra has now matured into a proof of concept protocol, something that was not on the initial roadmap. This pushed the project towards “a more defined implementation for the MVP header”.

There are several Hydra Heads, involving a robust network layer between Cardano and other blockchains, as well as other smart contracts that will drive the life cycle of a Hydra Head. Acting as a mini-ledger, it works similar to the Cardano network’s on-chain main ledger, but on a smaller scale, as well as off-chain

.

ADA trending around $ 1 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

With the consensus algorithm provided by this protocol, all parties involved in a transaction must agree before it can be made. This provides a very high level of security for those using the protocol. “A consequence of this is that, as a participant, I cannot lose money that I have not explicitly agreed to lose. Because? Because every valid transaction requires my explicit approval, ”the report reads.

Cardano towards a million TPS

One of the strengths of the Cardano network is the number of transactions per second it can process. The proof of stake network is significantly faster than Ethereum, its main competitor. The project is committed to improving the TPS. However, Hydra is not just that.

While TPS may seem like an important metric, the report determines that it is the least significant metric to use when making a comparison, as transactions can have different shapes and sizes. Yes, the blockchain is working towards greater scalability, but “scalability is not about a million TPS”.

Instead of looking at TPS, the report asks to look at throughput, finality, and competition, as these metrics are more important in the grand scheme of things. These three metrics represent volume, speed, and amount of work done, the report says.

Featured image from Blaze Trends, chart from TradingView.com