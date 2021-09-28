Cardano Djed’s stablecoin could be a game changer in the crypto space

What investors need to know about Cardano’s new stablecoin. Find out why Cardano’s founder thinks Djed is a game changer.



One of the big announcements of the Cardano Summit of 2021 was the launch of a new stablecoin, Djed. The founder of Cardano (ADA) Charles Hoskinson said: ‘The Djed stablecoin could be a game changer in the crypto space, attracting a whole new audience at a time when the industry is already experiencing astronomical growth.‘.

The stablecoin are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to a non-crypto asset, such as gold or the US dollar. These cryptocurrencies have proven useful to investors in several ways, not least because it is not always easy to convert crypto assets into traditional (fiat) money on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stablecoins can offer an easy way to enter and exit a volatile market.

Here’s what you need to know about Cardano Djed’s new stablecoin.

Djed will be issued by COTI (COTI)

COTI is a decentralized payment platform that organizations can use to create their own digital payment solutions. COTI already serves as a payment platform for Cardano’s ADA Pay. In April, Cardano used the payment gateway to raise money for Save the Children, which means people could donate Ada directly to charity.

Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of the COTI group, said the first Djed will be mined in the coming weeks.

Djed will reduce fees and keep costs predictable

The commissions on gas (transaction) are an ongoing problem in the world of cryptocurrencies. Depending on the network, there is a fee for each transaction and as the prices of cryptocurrencies increase, the transaction costs also increase.

Paying commissions using a stablecoin like Djed removes some of this uncertainty for Cardano users.

COTI’s Bar-Geffen told the Cardano Summit audience: ‘I believe that the addition of the Djed stablecoin to the Cardano blockchain will significantly improve the way transactions are settled on the platform.‘.

Djed is an algorithmic stablecoin

There are several types of stablecoins out there. The most common are stablecoins which are backed at a 1: 1 ratio by a traditional (fiat) currency such as the US dollar. (This means that for every US dollar stablecoin in existence, there is $ 1 in non-crypto funds.)

The best known of these is Tether (USDT). Tether’s concern, however, is that it hasn’t always had enough spare cash, but that’s another story.

Algorithmic stablecoins like Djed work a little differently than traditional stablecoins. Instead of backing the coin with external resources, there is an underlying algorithm to keep Djed’s price consistent. Put simply, if the price goes up, a smart contract automatically issues more coins. And if the price goes down, buy more to get it back up again. The system maintains a reserve of basic currencies in reserve to maintain balance.

Stablecoins could have a rocky ride

It is a good idea for cryptocurrency investors to keep an eye on theregulatory environment, especially as stablecoin problems are piling up in Washington. Lawmakers are concerned that stablecoins are not being kept to the same standards as regular banks, potentially exposing investors to serious risks.

Stablecoins are a crucial part of the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, which eliminates middlemen from traditional financial services like loans and interest-bearing accounts.

According to Bloomberg, the US Treasury Department will soon release a picture of how stablecoins should be managed. And SEC President Gary Gensler has repeatedly stressed that he believes many stablecoins are unregistered securities and should fall under the SEC’s purview.

Conclusions

The price of COTI jumped to a new all-time high following this weekend’s announcement, but Cardano remained stable. Perhaps because speculations about launching its smart contract earlier this month had already raised the price considerably. Prices of cryptocurrencies remain volatile, so it is important to only invest money that you can afford to lose.

However, in the long run, the stablecoin Djed it could actually face a number of problems for developers, particularly with DeFi. It is also worth looking at the other announcements from the Cardano Summit. These include several new partnerships, a reforestation project that will be tracked on the blockchain, and a sports NFT agreement. All in all, Cardano continues to deserve the top spots in cryptocurrency rankings.

Could it be interesting for you: Cardano ADA could reach $ 10 by the end of the year

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on the information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. No responsibility is accepted for any information shown in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.