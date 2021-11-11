News

Cardano Down 11% By Investing.com

Cardano drops by 11%

Investing.com – The digital currency was trading at $ 2.0601 at 22:18 (21:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.80% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since September 7th.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 70.7227B, corresponding to 2.49% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94,8001B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 2.0586 to $ 2.3263 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained slow in its value, with a slight change of 1.49%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing $ 5.4356B, corresponding to 3.63% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 1.9437 to $ 2.3746 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still 33.52% lower from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 65,293.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.18% on a daily basis.

Listed at $ 4,599.94 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.48%.

The market cap of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 1,240.4793B, corresponding to 43.70% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $ 546.9724B, corresponding to 19.27% ​​of the value of all digital currencies. .

