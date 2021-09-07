Cardano Down 11% By Investing.com



Cardano decreases by 11%



Investing.com – Cardano digital currency was trading at $ 2.5936 at 10:27 (08:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.50% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since June 21st.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 86.0414B, corresponding to 3.68% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94,8001B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 2.5936 to $ 2.8747 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained down in value, with a slight loss of 4.62%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing $ 5.6283B, corresponding to 3.79% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 2.5929 to $ 3.0989 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still 16.31% lower from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2nd.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 51,776.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.28% on a daily basis.

Ethereum traded at $ 3,820.68 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.03%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 981.1725B, corresponding to 41.96% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the market total of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $ 453.7491B, corresponding to 19.40% of the value of all digital currencies. .