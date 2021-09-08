Cardano Down 13% By Investing.com



Cardano drops by 13%



Investing.com – Cardano digital currency was trading at $ 2.2724 at 10:31 (08:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 13.44% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since June 21st.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 71.4238B, corresponding to 3.62% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94,8001B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 2.2011 to $ 2.5614 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained down in value, with a slight loss of 20.12%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing $ 11.1381B, corresponding to 4.60% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 2.0316 to $ 3.0989 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still 26.67% lower from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2nd.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 45,396.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.45% on a daily basis.

Loading... Advertisements

Ethereum traded at $ 3,293.04 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 12.34%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 841.1694B, corresponding to 42.59% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the cryptocurrency Ethereum was $ 380.8475B, corresponding to 19.28% of the value of all digital currencies. .