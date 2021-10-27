News

Cardano Down 15% By Investing.com

Cardano drops by 15%

Investing.com – The digital currency was trading at $ 1.8464 at 10:09 (08:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 15.27% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since June 21st.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 70.0052B, corresponding to 2.75% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94,8001B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 1.8464 to $ 2.1550 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained slow in its value, with a slight change of 0.04%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing at $ 2.9375B, corresponding to 2.28% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 1.8456 to $ 2.2969 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still 40.42% lower from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2nd.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 58,323.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.66% on a daily basis.

Listed at $ 3,974.29 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.39%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 1,130.7834B, corresponding to 44.50% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the market total of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $ 489.1734B, corresponding to 19.25% of the value of all digital currencies. .

