Cardano draws a bull flag towards $ 3 in preparation for the launch of the ERC-20 converter

The Cardano (ADA) price appears to be heading towards a new all-time high as its correction takes the form of a bull flag.

More specifically, the ADA / USD pair slid 16.91% to $ 2.47, but the decline came after a strong bullish move that tracked a 120% rise since the beginning of the month to reach a level on Monday. all-time high of $ 2.97. Hence, the recent contraction has given the impression that Cardano is going through a short pause before resuming its uptrend.

Part of the positive outlook comes from the same downtrend channel, two parallel trend lines that limit price movements. Furthermore, the consolidation accompanies falling volumes, indicating a weaker response from traders to continue the bearish trend.

As a result, the pattern known as the bull flag is formed, shown in the graph below.

Cardano 4-hour chart with bull flag setup. Source: TradingView

Usually, bull flags prompt traders to enter the market at the bottom of the pattern or at the breakout above the upper limit. In doing so, traders aim for levels located at a distance equal to the length of the auction, which is the uptrend that preceded the bull flag.

The Cardano auction is $ 0.58 long. Therefore, the bull flag target in ADA / USD is $ 3.05 when measured from the pattern low $ 2.47, an increase of about 23.65%.

More bullish signals come from the 50 exponential moving average on the 4-hour (purple) chart. Traders have shown their intentions to hedge this EMA as a temporary support, supporting a bullish breakout for ADA / USD if it manages to stay above the wave.

The 50 EMA on the 4-hour chart acts as an entry level in the market from 21 July 2021.

A confluence of additional support for ADA / USD comes from the lower bound of the ascending channel shown in the chart below. The pattern suggests a strong rebound in the price, with a profit target at its upper trend line.

Cardano chart with ascending channel pattern. Source: TradingView

This scenario could lead ADA to reach and exceed the bull flag target.

Favorable fundamentals

Bullish technical setups emerge primarily due to the euphoria surrounding Cardano’s highly anticipated smart contract feature, which is slated to launch on September 12 through the Alonzo update.

The news has fueled hopes that Cardano will be able to compete with Ethereum, the largest smart contract platform that is struggling with network congestion and high transaction fees lately. As a result, demand for Cardano’s native asset, ADA, has seen steady growth.

“Do you think Cardano will overtake Ethereum after the full 2.0 launch?”

Do you believe #Cardano will flip #Ethereum after 2.0 is fully operational? – Crypto Daily (@Crypto_Daily) August 22, 2021

In the most recent Cardano 360 event, project leaders announced new plans to attract users from the Ethereum blockchain. Francisco Landino, project manager of IOHK, the research and development arm behind Cardano, said that next week Cardano will launch the testnet of an ERC-20 migration tool.

Then, users will be able to transfer their Ethereum tokens with ERC-20 standard on the native Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET, a decentralized artificial intelligence network, will migrate its native token, AGIX, from Ethereum to Cardano.

During the event, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson added that more than 100 companies plan to move to Cardano in the coming months.

The optimistic outlook emerges amid concerns related to Cardano’s efforts to gain legitimacy from financial regulators while proposing itself as a “decentralized public blockchain.“

Specifically, the Cardano Foundation has partnered with Coinfirm, a blockchain analytics company, to strengthen its compliance initiatives and align with the guidelines of the Financial Action Task Force. However, cryptocurrency rating agency Weiss Crypto Ratings warned that Cardano’s decision would make its network “prone to censorship, politicized and manipulated.“

“It seems that Cardano’s managers have decided to promote regulatory compliance of the ADA token by collaborating with Coinfirm, an anti-money laundering analysis provider. Really bad move. Over-regulation is why the banking system has been suffocated to death. With this announcement, it appears that ADA is proudly proclaiming that it will follow in their footsteps. While still a free and decentralized network, this could make Cardano a censorship-prone, politicized and manipulated network. If the project is following this path, there are far better tools: Facebook Diem, CBDCs, other networks that will be born in the future. The main objective is to create a new financial and economic layer, free from the control and repression of those who have brought the world economy to the brink of total bankruptcy, now sustainable only thanks to a centrally planned, excessive and aggressive intervention. . “

4 / The whole point is to build a new financial and economic layer, free from the control and repression of those who have brought our world economy to the brink of total failure, able to be sustained only by excessive and aggressive centrally planned intervention. – Weiss Crypto (@WeissCrypto) August 25, 2021

Hoskinson replied in a video message that Cardano’s partnership with Coinfirm offers clarity to businesses, thus making it possible to “increased adoption across all sectors,“Whether they are regulated or not.

At the time of writing, ADA / USD is trading at $ 2.77, strong from a rise of 6.5% over the past 24 hours.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.