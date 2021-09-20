Cardano Drops 10% By Investing.com

Cardano drops by 10%

Investing.com – Cardano digital currency was trading at $ 2.1420 as of 09:29 (07:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.07% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since September 7th.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 68.8481B, corresponding to 3.42% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94,8001B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 2.1212 to $ 2.2884 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained down in value, with a slight loss of 10.78%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing $ 3.3108B, corresponding to 3.49% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 2.1212 to $ 2.5811 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still 30.88% below its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2nd.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 45,405.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.69% on a daily basis.

Ethereum traded at $ 3,171.21 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.83%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 856.5819B, corresponding to 42.60% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $ 372.9158B, corresponding to 18.55% of the value of all digital currencies. .

