Cardano Drops 11% By Investing.com



Cardano drops by 11%



Investing.com – Cardano digital currency was trading at $ 2.630957 as of 18:15 (16:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.59% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since June 21st.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 86.051215B, corresponding to 4.17% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94.116713B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 2.630957 to $ 2.946342 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained rising in value, with a slight gain. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing $ 8.399002B, corresponding to 7.48% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 1.8787 to $ 2.9701 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still 11.42% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.97 set on August 23rd.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 48,056.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.23% on a daily basis.

Ethereum traded at $ 3,164.44 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.38%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 907.530471B, corresponding to 43.98% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $ 374.143064B, corresponding to 18.13% of the value of all digital currencies. .