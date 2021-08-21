Cardano eclipses gains from major cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies had a surge in the final hours of Thursday as global cryptocurrency market capitalization jumped 6.62% to $ 2.03 trillion.

What happened

At the time of publication, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was up 13.97% daily to $ 2.39; in the past seven days, ADA has gained 21.23%.

At the time of publication, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was up 6.17% daily to $ 47,029.53; over the past seven days, BTC has gained 3.89%.

In the last 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 7.97% to $ 3,217.44 and in the past week its return was 3.03%.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) observed a daily increase of 5.48% to $ 0.31; in the last seven days DOGE gained 15.49%.

The coin that showed the greatest rise on Thursday evening is SwissBorg (CRYPTO: CHSB), which jumped 27.13% to $ 0.91 in the past 24 hours; over the past seven days, CHSB had a return of 26.27%.

CHSB, the token of a project seeking to democratize wealth management, gained 19.82% against BTC and 17.95% on ETH.

Among the other cryptocurrencies in the greatest daily rise at the time of publication, we find The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) e Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).

Over the past 24 hours, GRT jumped 23.61% to $ 1.04, FTM surged 23.36% to $ 0.53, and MATIC appreciated 14.31% to $ 1.50.

Because it is important

Over the past few days Cardano has had a brisk trend following the announcement that the currency created by Charles Hoskinson it will get the functionality of smart contracts starting from 12 September.

ADA hit an all-time high of $ 2.46 just three hours before release time, and then fell 3.29% from that level.

Federal Open Market Committee Minutes Wednesday, o FOMC, indicated that the Federal Reserve could slow asset purchases towards the end of this year; this possible stimulus tapering weighed on both cryptocurrencies and equity markets.

In its newsletter, FundStrat noted that BTC’s ability to hold the 200-day moving average will be “the first domino to fall into a move that will lead to a rally through the end of this year,” Coindesk reported.

“We see the formation of a mid-cycle trend where active market participants are shifting from BTC and ETH to other alternative currencies,” the market research company noted.

According to Bitpanda, BTC’s gains have been eclipsed by those of altcoins like Cardano, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and DOGE, which in the past two weeks have seen gains of over 40% versus BTC’s + 7%, according to Coindesk.

