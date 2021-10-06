Cardano: EMURGO is a stablecoin linked to gold

It’s been over a week since Cardano Summit 2021, and there have already been several interesting news coming from the blockchain Proof of Stake more capitalized: the launch of EMURGO Africa, L’ITO by Veritree it’s a stablecoin linked to gold.

Cardano and EMURGO Africa

Last week we got you covered the announcement of EMURGO regarding to the $ 100 million investment fund to support DeFi projects and NFT solutions.

One of the entities created with this fund is EMURGO Africa.

Yesterday, 5 October 2021, EMURGO outlined your own vision and plans to leverage Cardano’s technology and establish a standard technological infrastructure for the African continent. He will do it supporting 100 local startups over the next 3 years.

The general objectives of EMURGO Africa are three.

First , establish a sustainable growth model for African startups that balances commercial feasibility and social impact.

According to , build a financial infrastructure on Cardano to drive innovation and link traditional African finance with blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi).

Third , connect various African and Asian industries to mutually share commercial resources.

The CEO of EMURGO Ken Kodama he said:

“Through EMURGO Africa, we are particularly dedicated to providing financial and educational opportunities across the continent, providing the capital and strategic partnerships needed by local startups to scale rapidly and bring new solutions to Cardano. Our partnership with Adanian Labs and Everest Ventures provides us with a great launch facility in Africa ”.

The CEO of Adanian Labs John Kamara commented on the partnership:

“As a startup building startups, we apply lean start-up principles in processes, learning, iteration, scalability and innovative solutions. This partnership with EMURGO will allow us to forge more efficient collaborations that will allow us to build and scale faster and optimize capitalization, creating a win-win situation for all our partners in the sharing nature of our growing ecosystem “.

Cardano Forest: Initial Tree Offering (ITO)

Cardano is considered the main one “green” blockchain in the crypto space. Thanks to its sophisticated consensus mechanism, Proof of Stake manages to be an alternative safe, decentralized and ecological to energy-intensive blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

But it doesn’t stop there, the Cardano community is going further and participating in theITO (Initial Tree Offering) launched by Veritree in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation.

In a exclusive conversation with Coin Rivet, Frederik Gregaard – CEO of the Cardano Foundation, spoke about the effort behind it the creation of a zero-emission Cardano blockchain:

“Data collection and network surveys from the Climate Neutral Cardano group suggest that if we reach our goal of planting one million trees, we will help reduce our carbon footprint by an estimated fourfold. Initial planting areas could consist of mangrove trees in Madagascar, and depending on the volume of donations, further restoration efforts could be made in Kenya and Southeast Asia. We are fully committed to supporting a zero-carbon Cardano blockchain as the network’s business expands. ”

A gold-linked stablecoin on Cardano

During the City AM crypto summit held last week, MELD, a decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity protocol on Cardano, announced a triangular partnership with Tingo Holdings, Nigeria’s largest mobile network, e Ubuntu Tribe, an ethical crypto company that tokenizes natural resources.

Announcement from @MELD_labs and Tingo Mobile looking to bring 9m customers across Nigeria to Cardano. As part of this partnership, there will also be a gold-backed stable coin to the protocol.#CityAMSummit @CityAM_Crypto #Cardano #CardanoCommunity @tingomobileng #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/G6zqggzBLF – DT (@I_Am_DTaylor) September 30, 2021

The president of MELD Ken Olling he said:

“Our focus here is simplicity and clarity. The gold will be kept in a vault, tokenized and then split and divided so that it can be sold. It’s a simple idea, but incredibly powerful because you can count on it ”.

Tokenized gold it is nothing new in the crypto space. On Ethereum they are already there XAUT by Tether and PAXG by Paxos, so it was only a matter of time before that similar solutions emerged on Cardano. And this, especially after thehard fork by Alonzo who added the support for smart contracts.