Cardano European Municipality of Sport. Colombo: “It’s just the beginning”





CARDANO AL CAMPO – “The tag we have now attached to our jacket it is nothing more than the starter – to stay in the sports field – to start racing and achieve many results different”. The mayor Maurizio Colombo comments on the latest, great milestone reached by Cardano al Campo, which since 1 September has officially become the European Municipality of Sport 2023. And tonight, 8 September, this “pride” was made public in the conference room of the Novotel. With him, the team that led to this result. Starting from councilors Angelo Marana (Sport) and Vito Rosiello (Public Works), in addition to majority director Marco Merlin. In addition of course to Simone Pintori, the commissioner of Aces who shook hands with the mayor to deliver him the certificate of recognition.

Commitment to sport

An opportunity to list a series of thanks, aimed at the political component that has made this dream a reality. But also and above all to the various sports associations in the area. Columbus did it, those present followed him. But also to underline “the commitment and sacrifice that allowed us to demonstrate Cardano’s sporting traditionThe mayor added. “This certifies merit at all levels, including the attention paid to disabilities. Everything leads to the recognition received ». Words supported by a letter, read publicly, signed by president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, in which he reiterates that “Cardano’s example is a fundamental point of reference for sport”. To echo him, Marana, who in addition to joining the thanks, took the opportunity to talk about “a sports consultancy that is driving to work towards the 2023 goal“. And therefore “to promote sport massively, with training events and amateur, youth and disability-oriented activities”. So Rosiello: «For us this recognition indicates a beginning to work. Sport works in Cardano and we will try to invest to be ever closer to everyone’s needs ».

“Head down and work”

A moment also experienced by Pintori, who said “particularly happy for Cardano“. Yes, because “I got to see you before this administration. And and we immediately got in touch to find out how to improve the structures ». A path followed and monitored, which finds fulfillment in a title that “rewards Cardanese sport“. Much of the success is also due to associations, with “volunteers who are dedicated to this world of values”. He did not forget to underline his “pride”. Especially considering that the province of Varese, in this sense, is even among the most successful in Italy: “It means we are the cradle of sport“. Now we have to look ahead, “go head down and work“. And make the most of the recognition to promote sport, understood as well-being, tourism, social and much more: “Sport is life”. In addition, the possibility of networking with other municipalities is now opening up, a way for aim to participate in the numerous calls that can only support a growing sector.

The dossier and the project for Skating

Marana, he also resubmitted the dossier on cardanese sport, con the merits and quality of the sector in the city. He talked about the over twenty associations – some historians – who present themselves and tell their world in the report. One – but not only – of the great excellences present is Cardano Skating. In fact, a well-known Coni loan in which the Municipality has participated. And that would lead to one real turning point for the skating rink. In fact, through a tender that touches the figure of one million euros, the possibility of “secure the track and make it approved to carry out world-class events»Recalled Marana. Not only that: «It would also be possible to build a skatepark, expanding the park of sports services offered by the Municipality. In addition to giving a specific place to many young people who try their hand at this discipline on the streets of the city ». Now, the outcome of the announcement is still pending, in the hope that it can be a further notch to add to Cardano’s sporting achievements.

Cardano is the European Municipality of Sport. The award ceremony in Brussels in 2022

European sport joint cardan – MALPENSA24