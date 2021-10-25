News

Cardano eUTxO ‘Derived’ from Bitcoin; is it Innovation or a Replica?

IOHK CTO Romain Pellerin spoke with Thinking Crypto host Tony Edward and cleared up some misconceptions people had regarding Cardano. Pellerin also shared his views on NFT and CBDC. Edward first asked about any misconceptions about Cardano and in response, the IOHK executive replied curtly that the industry “it should be (better) in writing than commenting“.

Coming to the controversial eUTxO accounting model, some users had claimed that it could only require one transaction per block. For his part, Pellerin compared the model to a tree and explained that the leaves represented transactions. Meanwhile, he compared the Ethereum model to that of a bank.

A bright future for Cardano

Regarding Cardano’s goal of integrating 1 billion people in five years, Pellerin talked about Hydra, a Level 2 scalability solution that would allow for partially off-chain transactions. In addition, he also discussed Bitcoin, pointing out that Cardano’s eUTxO model was “derived” from the king of crypto. However, he was quick to note that Cardano was “innovating” and not “replying“. He also mentioned that Bitcoin used a proof-of-work consensus mechanism while Cardano used proof-of-stake.

Could Cardano ever have partnered with a central bank to create a CBDC? Pellerin suggested that CBDC holders would likely connect to Cardano’s mainnet using stablecoins. It is mentioned that Cardano has worked on some projects in Africa, including one with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education.

In the near future the price of Cardano could skyrocket thanks to the ADA ecosystem which could have a very interesting use of the blockchain to certify content.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Cardano forecasts

A somewhat particular scenario for ADA, stuck in a lateral phase after reaching the all-time high in September. More specifically, Cardano is waiting for good news from the fundamental point to end the current lateral phase.

At the moment, the price could retest the demand area around $ 2 and the momentum will remain bearish until the supply area of ​​the last major high is breached. The first medium-term objective is the all-time high of around $ 3, while for the end of the year the target is set at $ 3.19.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

