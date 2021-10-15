Cardano eUTxO ‘Derived’ from Bitcoin; is it Innovation or a Replica?

A bright future for Cardano

Regarding Cardano’s goal of integrating 1 billion people in five years, Pellerin talked about Hydra, a level 2 scalability solution that would allow for partially off-chain transactions. In addition, he also discussed Bitcoin, pointing out that Cardano’s eUTxO model had been “derived” from the king of crypto. However, he was quick to note that Cardano was “innovating” and not “replying“. He also mentioned that Bitcoin used a proof-of-work consensus mechanism while Cardano used proof-of-stake.

Could Cardano ever have partnered with a central bank to create a CBDC? Pellerin suggested that CBDC holders would likely connect to Cardano’s mainnet using stablecoins. It is mentioned that Cardano has worked on some projects in Africa, including one with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia.

In the near future the price of Cardano could skyrocket thanks to the ADA ecosystem which could have a very interesting use of the blockchain to certify content.