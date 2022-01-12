Cardano ever greener and ready for recovery

For some time there has been talk of which will be the most sustainable and ecological blockchains that could compete with Ethereum. Of all those on the market, almost all of them judge Cardano as one of the most “green” ones, increasingly attentive to the issue of environmental sustainability.

Cardano green blockchain: 1 million trees planted

During the Cardano Summit 2021 in late September, the Cardano Foundation announced a partnership with Veritree for an ITO (Initial Tree Offering) which has the goal of plant 1 million trees.

Well a few days ago the company announced of having reached the goal.

The announcement was made via tweet on January 9 by the president of the Cardano Foundation Frederik Gregaard

What an achievement! The #CardanoForest is 100% funded, we’ve reached the 1 million trees milestone. The success of this first Cardano Global Impact Challenge for the Cardano Ecosystem truly shows the power of our community. – Frederik Gregaard (@F_Gregaard) January 9, 2022

Gregaard also announced one of the first specific green projects on which the foundation will focus its efforts thanks to this laudable green initiative.

“Cardano Forest will support land restoration and local ecosystem development activities in Mombasa, Kenya. All trees planted will be registered on the Cardano blockchain for greater transparency and will serve as public proof of land restoration activities “

The partnership with Veritree

The Cardano Foundation worked on this initiative thanks to the support of the startup Veritree, which uses blockchain technology to record the tree plantation supply chain for its users, allowing for verifiable tracking of those activities.

Veritree plants a tree whenever Cardano’s ADA currency is exchanged for a TREE token. A single donor would have bought as many as 100,000 tokens for an equivalent of approximately $ 118,000.

A few days ago the company entered into an agreement with the coherent technology giant Samsung to plant 2 million trees in Madagascar.

Are ADA quotations ready to restart?

After a very promising start in 2021 for ADA’s prices, which led the cryptocurrency to reach a maximum in August of over 2.6 dollars, in the second half of the year the stock lost ground coming now at a price just above 1.2 dollars.

Anyway 2021 was overall an absolutely positive year for cryptocurrency jumped to sixth place among the most capitalized with almost 50 billion in value

But according to many analysts 2022 could be the year of the definitive consecration for the Cardano blockchain currency. According to experts, great credit for the record achieved in August is due to the launch of the new update Alonzo, the result of six years of hard work, as the founder of Cardano said at the launch, Charles Hoskinson.

The decline was therefore physiological and not dictated by reasons inherent to the cryptocurrency, which instead seems to still be one of the favorites of crypto investors. According to Ai’s prediction model which is based on prediction algorithms for cryptocurrencies, Wallet Investor, the price of ADA in 2022 will beat its all-time high, reaching over $ 3.