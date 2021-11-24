Cardano expands block size by 12.5%: what it means and how to invest





Cardano has made some major changes to its blockchain, aimed at making your project more scalable.

Notably, in a recent blog post, Cardano announced that he was in the process of increase the block size by 12.5% to make room for the expected increase in traffic on the network. The increase of 8KB will allow the total size of the block to reach 72KB and – therefore – of insert multiple transactions into a single block. This will allow you to process more transactions per second, higher data throughput, in turn providing greater capacity for its users.

To realize what will change, suffice it to point out that just a year ago these days Cardano averaged only 10,000 transactions per day. Now, a year later, that number has risen significantly to more than 200,000 transactions and continues to rise. A 12.5% ​​increase in block size may not seem important to the average margin, but it is important to accommodate this steady increase in usage rate.

Another factor justifying the increase in block size is theanticipation of DApps which is expected to launch on the blockchain soon. Since Cardano already has the capability of smart contracts, it’s only a matter of time before developers start distributing their applications. And this expected increase in traffic made the block size increase very important to the network.

Block size wasn’t the only thing that got a recent boost. Cardano also increased Plutus script memory units per transaction. With another 12.5% ​​expansion, Plutus script memory units per transaction are now capable of 11.25 million units.

In the blog post, John Woods, director of Cardano Architecture, explained that this change was brought about due to the growing demand from developers. It will help developers on their journey of using the blockchain as they test and deploy DApps on Cardano. “An increase in Plutus’ memory limits means that they can develop more sophisticated Plutus scripts, or that existing scripts will be able to process more data, increase competition, or otherwise expand their capabilities.”- he affirmed, then relaunching the attention on the next changes that will come.

Changes in block size and memory units of Plutus transaction scripts will however be implemented gradually.