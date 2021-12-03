Cardano focuses on safety | Charles Hoskinson: “Safe by design”

Safety and smart contract: a combination of which we always talk too little, but which comes back strongly afterwards what happened yesterday in Badger – even if this may not be the direct responsibility of the contracts themselves.

A situation that Cardano would like to try to capitalize, given its particular process of development, which should protect against such problems, at least on this scale. Security already implemented in the infrastructure of the contracts themselves, as the project leader recently recalled Charles Hoskinson.

Hoskinson attacks the other protocols

Safe by design: is this Cardano’s next strong point?

It would seem so – and it will be one of the topics he will try to do lever the team that deals with Cardano. The language used by Plutus – the implementation which among other things integrates the smart contract in the ecosystem of Cardano it would be safer than we are used to seeing not just on Ethereum, but also on other protocols.

Charles Hoskinson referred to MonoX Finance and his $ 31 million hack to witness this difference. And to justify also, in a certain sense, a certain one slowness in development and a certain delay accumulated in relation to the main competitors.

This is why we created Plutus for Cardano. Good programming languages, created together with developers and auditors, allow you to write great code that is also safe. Bad programming languages ​​load a gun and put it in the hands of those who could shoot themselves.

A metaphor perhaps bloody, but which crystallizes the thought of Hoskinson – which then animates the whole modality of development from Cardano. That is small and thoughtful steps, revisions even before sending the code in phase beta it’s a focus on the quality of the code. For some it is not enough, but it continues to animate an important investor community.

The future of Cardano? The engines heat up

We have already talked about it in relation to the beta of Sundaeswap – which will be available soon – and in relation to other projects that could make a difference in the world of decentralized finance.

This is where the future of will be played Cardano it is here that it will be able to fill the gap that separates it from projects, even younger ones, which are growing rapidly on the markets. With all due respect to the prophets of doom, who at least for now and in our opinion do not seem to have understood the modus operandi of the protocol headed by Charles Hoskinson.