Cardano forecast (ADA). On the launch pad or ready for storage

Bearish sentiment on Cardano (ADA)

Despite the interesting rally over the past 24 hours, AmbCrypto analysts indicate that there are no signs of a robust recovery for the ADA market. The movements are static and do not indicate a real recovery.

Also, keep in mind the sentiment on the entire cryptocurrency sector. When bitcoin goes up, it takes the rest of the market with it as well. And the bullish phase of ether (ETH) is not enough, which in any case already seems to have returned.

As always, some cryptocurrencies make an exception for specific reasons and related to the progress of their respective projects, but the decentralized platform Cardano all that had to announce again has announced it.

Signals from the Asian market

There are no positive signals from the Asian market, as the date on which Huobi announced the closure of accounts to Chinese customers is approaching.

Support for bitcoin is around USD 53,000, even though it is currently USD 56,600, but it is significant that Microstrategy has bought another 7,000 BTC at an average price above these: USD 59,187.

We are therefore in a state of anticipation, investors are watching events to understand what will happen and the long-term momentum is starting to fade.

Ultimately, most cryptocurrencies, including cardano (ADA), may have already said it all to this cycle.

Recently the investor PlanB he asked to his followers whether the peak at 68,000 USD was the all-time high of this cycle or if we can expect one last surprise. The poll ended optimistically, but caution is needed this time.

Cardano forecast (ADA)? Very uncertain at the moment.