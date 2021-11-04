Cardano forecasts: ADA prices influenced by 3 factors

The forecasts on Cardano for the next few years. Here’s how and why ADA could be more valued than Bitcoin

Would you like to insert Cardano in your crypto-wallet but are not sure about the advisability of this choice? This guide, which focuses on Cardano forecasts, can be of great help to you. In recent months, the popularity of ADA has grown tremendously and with it the market capitalization. Today Cardano is fully included among the major cryptocurrencies.

After all, the asset has long been available on many platforms, even of primary importance, and this is a further demonstration of its prestige.

According to some admirers of ADA, Cardano has the potential to even undermine the primacy of Bitcoin because, from a technical point of view, it has shown itself capable of resolve critical issues that BTC he never managed to avoid. In particular, Cardano’s performances on the network scalability they are judged potentially better than those of Bitcoin.

But is the potential enough to include Cardano in the digital asset portfolio? Are good intentions reason enough to invest in ADA? We will try to answer these questions in the next paragraphs.

Cardano forecasts: the general strengths

Before talking about forecasts and technical analysis on Cardano, it is useful to spend a few words on the project behind this cryptocurrency. The general analysis serves to grasp the strengths of the asset.

Cardano is a smart contract platform. The goal of the creators of the project is to make the world better for everyone by triggering a global positive change. Just as Ripple is to XRP and Ethereum is to Ether, Cardano is to ADA. Cardano is therefore the open source blockchain platform on which the ADA token runs.

It is possible to invest in the latter through numerous derivative instruments including CFDs (Contracts for Difference). With CFDs, you speculate on price fluctuations in two directions: long (if the price goes up) or short (if the price goes down).

Who does CFD trading on Cardano will not have physical possession of the cryptocurrency (and therefore will not have to take care of its conservation).

The Cardano platform is based on 5 fundamental principles:

the centrality of the community of scientists and engineers active on a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform. Recall that the PoS algorithm is considered more advanced than the proof-of-work (PoW) which is used by Bitcoin

the relationship of mutual trust between people. Cardano’s goal is to help people build a more just society globally and in which decisions are not made by a few.

creating a new era of technological innovation. Cardano is based on Ouroboros’ innovative proof-of-stake consensus protocol that was developed with Haskell.

the commitment to pursue constant technological evolution. The entire Cardano blockchain is subject to peer review. The stability and duration of each block in the chain is systematically checked

the possibility that companies have access to technological development. Cardano provides state-of-the-art models and methodologies to developers, businesses and individuals. Blockchain technology is able to respond to all financial and technological challenges by eliminating intermediaries and redistributing power

Cardano forecast: what affects ADA prices

After providing the general coordinates on the Cardano project, let’s see now what affects ADA’s pricing. There are three catalysts that traders should consider:

relationship between supply and demand : if the demand for ADA is greater than the supply, then the price tends to rise. If, on the other hand, it is the supply that is larger than the demand, then the value falls

: if the demand for ADA is greater than the supply, then the price tends to rise. If, on the other hand, it is the supply that is larger than the demand, then the value falls adoption of the Cardano platform : the blockchain has a double layer architecture that was born to allow the execution of smart contracts. ADA’s listing not only depends on the demand for Cardano but is also linked to the demand for other cryptocurrencies that are built on the Cardano ledger. The higher this question, the more chances there are for ADA to go up

: the blockchain has a double layer architecture that was born to allow the execution of smart contracts. ADA’s listing not only depends on the demand for Cardano but is also linked to the demand for other cryptocurrencies that are built on the Cardano ledger. The higher this question, the more chances there are for ADA to go up the price of Bitcoin: it is a fact that BTC has a strong influence on the prices of other tokens. According to many analysts, at a time when BTC is up, the altcoins are moving in the wake

These are the three main factors influencing the predictions on Cardano. The operating advice is to take these catalysts into account when trading ADA. However, it is also essential to use advanced tools to invest. An example is the eToro Copy Trader thanks to which it is possible to copy the strategies of the best traders. This feature can be very beneficial for beginners.

Cardano price: how it has moved in the past

Considering that the first significant movement on Cardano’s price took place in 2017, it can be said that ADA is still looking for its most representative value today. In early 2018, analysts believed ADA would be able to break through the psychological limit of $ 1, triggering an upward trend.

The first part of the forecast was correct while the second was not realized within the indicated time frame. As can be seen from the graph above, in fact, Cardano rose to $ 1.33 in January 2018 but it was unable to continue growing. In the period of digital asset crisis, the value of ADA fell to $ 0.03 in 2019. At the beginning of 2020, a short increase that was then followed by a new collapse. The steep declines have been discount buying opportunities for many traders. This is one of the most used strategies for investing in cryptocurrencies (here the eToro demo).

Coming to the most recent times between 2020 and 2021 the price of Cardano has updated between 0.1 and 0.2 dollars without being able to break through. In 2021 (current year) the exploit then took place. In February, the ADA surpassed $ 1 triggering a deep uptrend. On May 16, prices rose to $ 2.30 and then collapsed. Subsequently there was a phase of stabilization in the 1.3 dollar area (summer 2021).

Cardano forecasts for the end of the year / early 2022

In light of what has been the trend of cryptocurrencies in the last period, what predictions can be made for the final part of the year and for the beginning of 2022? There are currently 9,000 crypto assets on the market. Only a few of them showed resilience and strength. ADA falls into this group. In fact, there are a whole series of factors that could support prices in the coming months:

the announcement of the launch of Shelley Testnet which allows members to use an improved interface to choose a pool of shares.

updates them, minds of the official Cardano (Daedalus) wallet

the ability to pay with ADA in Shopify ecommerce stores.

the nearly 200,000 followers on Twitter (the Cardano community is among the best structured and most representative

According to many experts, these factors could allow the price of ADA to rise in the coming months. A view that leads us to look positively at cryptocurrency.

For 2022, however, the forecasts are more discordant. Some analysts predict a very sharp rise in prices while for others there could be a collapse in the summer of 2022. Next year, therefore, could be double-sided for Cardano. A situation in motion that can be ridden with the broker eToro.

