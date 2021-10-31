Cardano Forest: Interview with Veritree

In this interview with Veritree, we will deepen the project Cardano Forest and like the blockchain technology can help reforestation initiatives.

During the Cardano Summit 2021 at the end of September, the Cardano Foundation announced a partnership with Veritree for an ITO (Initial Tree Offering) which has the goal of plant 1 million trees.

This initiative also sees the involvement of the group of Stake Pool “Climate Neutral Cardano“, Some of which we also interviewed for the Cardano SPO section, or Stake for Nature [ST4NA], Bio Pool [BIO] And ECO Pool [ECO].

Interview with Veritree: Cardano Forest

Hi, thank you for taking the time to answer some questions. Please introduce Veritree to our readers.

Veritree brings value to the planting organizations, businesses and end consumers they benefit from verified natural solutions related to the climate and a consumer-centered positive impact program. We believe that an inclusive approach is needed to create the conditions necessary to scale natural climate solutions, where all stakeholders have an incentive to contribute. Our stakeholders include planting organizations and business partners.

We work with planting organizations to test their natural climate solutions. Veritree standardizes how data and documentation are collected, managed, uploaded, verified and delivered to the right parties. This approach provides a verifiable and traceable procedure for producing high integrity carbon credits. Veritree is free for planting organizations. In this way, measurement technology and tools offer long-term commitment, training and support that are not tied to the complications of nonprofit funding cycles and project deadlines.

We help business partners have a positive climate balance by incorporating the positive impacts associated with natural climate solutions into their products and services. Our consumer-centric approach allows our business partners to continue grow their business while allowing their consumers to live sustainably as part of the transition to net zero.

Why did you choose Cardano?

The energy consumption of Bitcoin is one of the most discussed topics, besides the price. The Bitcoin blockchain and many other Proof of Work blockchains consume a huge amount of energy to process transactions. It was clear that we needed to use a Proof of Stake blockchain, the worst case would have been if our system consumed more carbon to function than we can compensate for.

We decided to work with Cardano because they have a great community, a system of Proof of Stake consensus demonstrably safe, and are a top 5 cryptocurrency by market cap. The Cardano Foundation let us know that making the Cardano blockchain carbon neutral it was an important goal for them. In this spirit, we prepared a campaign that would present the Veritree’s monitoring technology and including the Cardano community. The timing was great, as Cardano Summit was approaching and they were in the process of launching the functionality of smart contracts. Taking advantage of this opportunity, we announced the Global Impact Challenge at the summit.

There were many things that needed to align for the success of this campaign and to experience the fundraising model we created. We wouldn’t have been able to launch in time without it the enormous effort of the Cardano Foundation and Veritree.

What problems are plaguing reforestation projects today and how can blockchain technology solve them?

There are two main problems that we are solving directly, and at the same time we are optimizing the inefficiencies of the sector. Reforestation projects often take place in remote areas of countries, most of the time very far from those who finance them.

Before implementing our technology, our sister company, Tentree, incurred the enormous expense of sending people to the planting sites to verify that the trees were planted. However, even sending people to places cannot prevent the ability to double count trees or the impact created. While we can be sure that the right number of trees have been planted and not felled, without a property register there is no way to be sure that two companies or individuals will not claim ownership of the tree.

There is a saying in the reforestation industry that for every 1 million trees planted, 100 million trees are claimed. This is an exaggeration, but without a solution for mitigate the risk of double counting of the claims of planted trees, we cannot count on this as a method of addressing climate change.

To solve this problem we are distributing an ownership record (token) on the Cardano blockchain. This token represents a tree and can only be held by one person in their wallet. The impact can only be claimed by the person who owns the token.

Please tell us how ITO works and how users can interact with the trees they have planted.

ITO is a new fundraising model that we wanted to try. The campaign is based on community engagement, and by distributing a token we give the community direct access to the information we receive from planting sites. After the token is distributed, we will get down to business and start planting.

We will then start a token exchange, where we will exchange the Veritree Token for a donation record (NFTree) and individual trees (in token form). Each tree is serialized to the plant session in which it was created. By granting the owner of that token access to the data stream from that location.

During the redemption period will be the time when we distribute the digital art and naming rights of the plantation areas. The artists we are working with are the creators behind the projects Cardano Trees and Stellar Hoods, are working on a unique series of NFT art to distribute to those with more than 500 Veritree tokens. While the naming rights are for higher amounts, it is possible to group redemptions for one name and claim more NFTs at a lower value.

Many thanks for this interview. Where can people find you?

Thanks for taking the time to read and learn more about what we are building. We publish on Medium, Twitter And Instagram. The best way to reach us it is through ours Discord server.