Cardano, giant steps towards scalability: Hydra ahead of schedule?

Just a few days after the incredible milestone of 20 million transactions on Cardano, the technology behind the reliable “Ethereum killer“seems close to a turning point in its essence.

After the launch of the equally recent Alonzo hard fork, moreover, the network has been enriched thanks to the landing of the Smart Contract, maintaining the solidity that distinguishes it. A novelty that we recently also talked about in our special on how to avoid cryptocurrency scams.

But what will ADA’s next move be?

Despite the four candles without a single interruption, a goal that very few networks can boast of beyond the Cardano blockchain itself, we are starting to talk about a new technology for internal scalability. Code name: Hydra.

With the dizzying increase in the number of transactions, it will in fact be necessary to act on this front as well to be able to optimize processing without affecting the network. In this regard, a recent tweet from Matthias Benkort suggests cautious optimism. In the post, developer Haskell says there have been major advances in the development of the Hydra proof-of-concept technology.

The goal is to launch this substantial update already by the end of 2022, but the climate of general enthusiasm could lead to a sensational advance.

Scalability will be the crux of the future of blockchain technology and the Cardano update should guarantee exactly what we have been trying to achieve for some time, i.e. better performance in terms of approval time and cost per transaction, big problems that plague the largest decentralized chains, as well as an increase in reach of the network itself.

Cardano currently firmly occupies the sixth position among the best cryptocurrencies on the market, with a capitalization exceeding $ 43 billion and a volume of $ 1.5 billion in the last 24 hours.