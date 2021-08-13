News

Cardano: glowing cryptocurrency rally awaiting alonzo update with smart contract arrival

Posted on
New double-digit leap of the Cardano, protagonist of a week of strong rises in the wake of the words of its creator Charles Hoskinson which fueled the hope of the imminent arrival of the Alonzo update. Earlier this week, Hoskinson said he would reveal the update’s final release date on Friday triggering the cryptocurrency’s strong rally. “We will be able to announce when the alonzo hard fork will take place and at that point you will be able to execute smart contracts on Cardano,” he said in a YouTube video.

The alonzo upgrade of the Cardano network will incorporate more advanced smart contracts and decentralized finance applications, or DeFi, to the blockchain. This is a final step in a multi-step process and is important to match the larger ethereum network in incorporating smart contracts.

Cardano marks + 11% today at $ 2.01, bringing the all-time highs of $ 2,394 reached in mid-May.

The Cardano project provides different phases identified by evocative names (Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, Voltaire). Currently he has reached the Gougen phase, divided into three steps: Allegra, Mary and Alonzo; this latest update will allow the introduction of smart contracts and decentralized finance on the platform.

