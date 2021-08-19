Cardano goes up with the Stablecoin and Smart Contract project

The native token of Cardano ADA rises resuming its price rally today as work continues on the “Alonzo” update to enable smart contract; in addition, a new document has been published which describes in detail the technical basis of a new one stablecoin powered by Cardano.

Source: AdobeStock / Araki Illustrations

At the time of writing, Thursday at 09:09 UTC, ADA is up 5.1% in the past 24 hours, trading at USD 2.12. This means that the token has now increased by 18% in the past 7 days and close to 90% in the past 30 days, according to data from CoinGecko.

7-day ADA price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Today’s rally follows a bull run for ADA that has been largely driven by the much anticipated “Alonzo” platform update, which is said to finally enable smart contract functionality on Cardano.

Commenting on the progress of yesterday’s update, the Cardano development company team Input Output he has declared that the open source project has now seen 3,100 new commits for the week on the GitHub collaborative repository code, as they “get closer and closer to the distribution of smart contracts.”

And as Alonzo moves forward, Cardano fans have also welcomed the release of the new Djed stablecoin whitepaper on August 18.

The stablecoin, which has been in the works for some time for the Cardano blockchain, was presented for the first time by Cardano founder and CEO of Input Output, Charles Hoskinson, last month, with selected screenshots from the document.

With the full whitepaper now published, however, more details are emerging about the project, described as “the first formally verified stablecoin protocol.”

In the whitepaper, Djed is described as a “standalone bank that buys and sells stablecoins at a price within a range […]”, thus making it an algorithmic stablecoin backed by cryptocurrencies. For now, the coin is designed to be pegged to the US dollar, but Input Output has made it clear in its paper summary that it can work with other currencies as well.” contract the corresponding price index. “

Algorithmic stablecoins without fiat support are something the crypto space has struggled with for some time, with several projects having failed over the years. Perhaps the best known of these was the TITAN token of Iron Finance, on which Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was famously burned.

A successful solution to this challenge could therefore hold promise for the Cardano blockchain, as it seeks to compete with Ethereum (ETH) and take over the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Loading... Advertisements

Follow us on our social channels:



Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

____

To know more:

– Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling as ADA exceeds 2 USD

– ADA di Cardano reconfirms the launch of Smart Contracts

– Cardano’s 6 years compensate for his lack of adoption: there are plans and hopes

– Ethereum, Solana, Polygon form a fresh blockchain market