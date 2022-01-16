News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well

Posted on

Strong of the victory in Vitalik Buterin’s survey on cryptocurrencies, Cardano resumes its growth path also on the spot market, but there are several projects that are showing signs of recovery after a December in the deep red.

It starts from ADA which, with + 8% in 24 hours, reaches 1.39 dollars per coin and a market capitalization of 46.7 billion dollars, currently in sixth place overall after Solana.

Excellent performance on January 15, 2022 also for Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK), the official currency of the marketplace of the same name for NFT, a particular metaverse project that has achieved a rise of up to + 14% and is now stable at 0.17 dollars. A far cry from the ATH of $ 1.20, but still it is excellent performance for a project with just 120 million market cap.

The recovery path of Axie Infinity is also good, which is also growing in popularity and whose ride last year has brought the token from $ 0.60 in January 2021 at an ATH of 160 and the current 78 dollars, up 5% in the 24 hours.

Instead, they retrace EGLD and DOGE, which lost 5% and 3.7% respectively. Bitcoin (BTC) stable, which remains on the threshold of 43,000 dollars.

