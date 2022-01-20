Cardano has increased by 30% in a week, transactions above 5 billion

Cardano is showing character and in one week, to date, its price has risen by 30%. This led to the volume of transactions to exceed $ 5 billion in the last 24 hours. An unmissable opportunity to take advantage of by purchasing the cryptocurrency directly on Coinbase, the easy investment platform to invest in crypto.

Cardano flies by 30%

According to the latest data, Cardano has increased by 30% in the past seven days thanks to the fact that most of the others cryptocurrencies was traded sideways. This is why we are witnessing an important rise. This token has been able to largely bridge what the most important cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Solana, have done, but with percentages below 5%.

Not only fans for Cardano, but also detractors move theirs criticisms against this cryptocurrency. Indeed, Antoni Trenchev, managing partner of Nexo, declared:

Critics of ADA say there is too much talk and not enough action.

Despite this, there are many who expect success from Cardano. Unfortunately, however, many still think that the rates of gas are a problem for cryptocurrency. They say it is only a matter of time before gas taxes and congestion clog up blockchain of Cardano thus leading to a high gas commission.

On the contrary, even if the volume of the transactions in the last 24 hours it was equal to 5.31 billion dollars, we have not yet seen this scenario. We also specify that the commission of the gas collected is $ 75,400. That of Ethereum, in the same period, for 5.59 billion was 44 million dollars.

It is therefore clear that currently there is nothing to fear, indeed, it can be a really good time to decide to invest in Cardano through Coinbase, a simple and secure platform that allows meticulous investment planning. You will always be informed and can thus operate in complete tranquility even if you are not a professional in the sector.