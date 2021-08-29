Cardano, in class in the pits to get the distance

PAVIA

Housing modules as classrooms. This is the solution found by the Province to guarantee distancing to the Cardano institute which houses the Industrial Technical Institute and the High School of Applied Sciences. A total of 14 boxes or modules that will be transformed into as many spaces for lessons, in order to ensure the distance provided for by the anti Covid protocols. Because the school will have to resume in presence, but it will also have to resume safely, ensuring compliance with the rules in force, with the aim of limiting infections as much as possible and avoiding quarantines. And so Piazza Italia intercepted a loan of 550 thousand euros from Miur, the Ministry of Education, which made funds related to the coronavirus emergency available precisely for interventions aimed at the adaptation of premises, extraordinary maintenance, the rental of infrastructures and rentals.

If 200 thousand euros will be spent on works to be carried out in some schools in the province, 350 thousand will be allocated to the rental of infrastructures and spaces outside those of the schools. And, of these 350 thousand, 175 thousand will be used to rent 14 housing modules. «These are structures that will be positioned in the Cardano courtyard – says the President of the Province Vittorio Poma -. We intend to rent premises built according to innovative and well-insulated criteria, so that the children take lessons in a comfortable place. A solution also adopted to meet the increase in the number of members. The provincial offices, by 13 August, had uploaded the request for funding on the ministry website, which was foreseen for two types of interventions, maintenance and operating expenses, and which would have been disbursed according to precise criteria. The Province has obtained the entire sum requested, also on the basis of the school population present in the area which has a total of 20 thousand students “.

This year, the provisions in force on the Covid front require compliance with the distance of at least one meter inside the classrooms. But the meter, unlike what was expected in 2020, is only a recommendation and can be waived if logistically impossible to respect. In case of impossibility to respect the spacing, you will have to wear the masks. Cardano welcomes on average about 1800 students, distributed in the central building and in the branch. And it is precisely in the main building that significant anti-seismic adaptation interventions are underway on which Piazza Italia had diverted approximately 1 million euros. «During the works, particularly difficult portions of foundations were identified that needed to be removed – explains Poma -. An operation that inevitably led to an increase in costs and an extension of time, compared to the deadlines defined in the initial time schedule ». –

