CARDANO IN THE FIELD CRUSHED BY METALLIC CAGE, TWO WOUNDS – Telesettelaghi

Two workers aged 59 and 38 were seriously injured this morning while working at a company that produces prefabricated concrete in Cardano Al Campo.

According to the reconstruction provided to the rescuers who arrived on the spot with two ambulances and a car, the two workers were crushed under a metal cage weighing about 100 kg.

It is a 59-year-old man who suffered severe back trauma and a broken leg while the other 38-year-old suffered minor injuries to the head and back.

The first was transported in code Rosso to the Varese hospital while the second is to the Busto Arsizio hospital.

The Simplon firefighters, the carabinieri of the Gallarate Company, Ats and the 118 rescuers intervened on the spot.

The PD regional councilor Samuele Astuti intervenes on the matter: “I express my heartfelt closeness to the two workers of the MC Prefrabbricati of Cardano al Campo, today injured in a serious accident at work. They are the umpteenth victims in a region where the numbers are alarming; there were 40 deaths at work in 2021 alone, only in the last three days a worker died in Milan and a truck driver was seriously injured in Como. We cannot remain indifferent. We must fight to stop a massacre that seems to have no end. For this reason, tomorrow, in the council session, as Pd, we will present an urgent motion to ask the council to increase the resources for the prevention and promotion of occupational health and to guarantee new hires in the Ats dedicated to prevention and safety at work. We hope that the League and its allies will listen to our cry of alarm ”.