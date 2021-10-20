Cardano inaugurates the Seme outpatient clinic. “Constantly listening to needs”





CARDANO AL CAMPO – The outpatient clinic of the social cooperative Il Seme, based in via XX Settembre in Cardano al Campo, will be inaugurated on Wednesday 27 October, at 5.30 pm. The event – to which it is possible to participate by invitation – consolidates a project born in an experimental form at the end of 2017. Then in 2020 its offer unit grew, “constantly listening to people’s needs», Reads a note released by the cooperative.

The participants

For the occasion, in compliance with the still current anti-Covid protocols, institutional figures, well-known names and professionals will be present. Starting with the president of Il Seme, Enrico Aspesi, and the Mayor Maurizio Colombo. With them too Don Samuele Lazzati, coadjutor of the parish of Santa Maria Ausiliatrice of Cardano, e Francesco Zaro, health director of the clinic. Besides Elena Bardelli, coordinator of the outpatient clinic, Alessandra Agosti, psychologist and speech therapist, e Marco Lodi Pasini, occupational therapist of “Il Seme” and contact person for the project “H-Lab I live my autonomy”.

The mission

The mission of the clinic is twofold. On one side, “to explode people’s abilities», Emphasizes Zaro. On the other, “strengthen the sense of community, creating the idea that he knows and can take care of himself ». At the outpatient clinic the cooperative style of “Seme” is declined in facilitate the daily activities of those with special needs, in the home and community environment. In fact, it offers enabling interventions through the professionalism of a team of specialists in different disciplines: speech therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, psychotherapists, child neuropsychiatrists, physiatrists, psychomotricists, educators, professionals specializing in the treatment of attention disorders (ADHD), specific learning disorders (DSA) and disabilities.

The H-Lab project

It is also active the “H-Lab, I live my autonomy” project aimed at making domestic spaces more accessible to people with special needs, thanks to solutions designed and built to measure. The interventions take place both at the headquarters in via XX Settembre and at home, in a network with other associations and realities in the area.

