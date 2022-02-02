Cardano increases the size of the blocks | It goes to 80KB

Turn for Cardanoor rather, for the functioning of his chain. In fact, a few hours ago it was communicated in half Twitter a major change in the size of the blocks used in this ecosystem.

It will in fact pass by 72KB to 80KBwithin a fundamental passage which is, however, part of a broader path, with consequences that will continue to be produced for the next few months.

Cardano passes in blocks of 80KB

Good news for Cardanowhich is on rather low price levels remedied in recent months and on which we can invest through the Capital.com secure platform – go here to get the 100% free demo account which also includes ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE – intermediary that allows us to invest with professional tools and used by the best traders in the world.

Here we can choose to use the WebTrader – however equipped with excellent tools – as much as professional platforms of the caliber from MetaTrader 4 And TradingView. All seasoned with an algorithm of artificial intelligence which reports any errors in the composition of our investment portfolio, crypto or otherwise. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Big changes in the Cardano house: this is what is happening

Major changes taking place within the ecosystem of Cardano. Changes that, as we will see, will also aim to improve the scalability of this system. The announcement came via the account Twitter from IOHK Foundationwhich is the group that animates the development and management of the protocol.

NETWORK UPDATE: Today, we have proposed the next parameter update as we continue to increase #Cardano network capacity in line with the plan. The proposal will increase block size by a further 8KB taking it from 72KB to 80KB.

🧵⤵️ 1/9 – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) February 1, 2022

NETWORK UPDATE: Today we have proposed an update of network parameters, in line with the program to increase the ecosystem capacity. The proposal will increase the size of the blocks by 8KB, going from 72KB to 80KB. This is an increase of around 11%. In addition, an update has been activated for the script memory units, which will bring them to 14M.

Moves that in a certain sense were already foreseen within the path already outlined in the past for the protocol – and which should have positive repercussions in relation to the network scalability. An answer, however partial, also to the problems encountered with the Sundaeswap launcheven if not fully attributable to the architecture of the project.

Scalability: Will it be the key to those who want to fight in DeFi?

The battle in the space of the decentralized finance everything is being played within the world of scalability, also taking into account the fact that as far as the other features are concerned, we are now at a level of almost parity between the various projects.

At least in our opinion it will not be the only discriminating factor, but it is still a good sign that the developers and managers of Cardano have decided to take a clear path to improve it.

The effect of these changes on the network, as recalled by the same IOHK will be carefully monitored, to be aware of what is happening in the real worldor on the definitive test bench of use by users. The greatest demand for transactions on Cardano obviously could only lead to this type of solution. With other news that should await us a close return of post.