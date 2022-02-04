Cardano, increasing traffic on the blockchain but no disservice

Although it has been underestimated by many over time, the Cardano network has given way to demonstrate its reliability compared to other blockchains. Recently, it even broke through the wall of 20 million transactions without crashing on Cardano.

Despite the proven potential, the development of this ecosystem is far from over. In fact, Cardano is expected to upgrade to Hydra soon, taking giant steps towards scalability.

Scalability that will probably make this network even more versatile, even if it is already able to sustain significant traffic peaks without feeling the pinch. Only in early January 2022, Cardano is at the highest traffic levels for months now. To be exact, the last peak was recorded in November 2021 and, on a scale where 100% represents the maximum level of block utilization, we are currently in the order of 69.85%. The last peak recorded was 76.28%.

This increase in traffic can have multiple explanations. Generally speaking, the greatest specific weight must be attributed to the recent one implementation of Smart Contracts, leading to increased use by developers, but also to the announcement of an imminent 12.5% ​​block size increase, impacting not only on the capacity but also on the speed of approval times and therefore overall of the throughput.