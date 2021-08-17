News

Cardano, investment products are registering large inflows

What happened

Institutional investors appear to have favored this week Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) given that the altcoin has seen inflows of $ 1.3 million, despite funds focused on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) recorded significant outflows.

According to the CoinShares data, digital asset investment products recorded outflows for the sixth consecutive week, totaling $ 115 million.

Bitcoin recorded weekly outflows of $ 22 million, while Ethereum lost $ 1.1 million during the week.

In the meantime, institutional investors have increased their exposure to Cardano: last week the native token of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain recorded the highest level of inflows, with 1.3 million dollars in weekly flows.

Also Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) e Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) saw smaller inflows of around $ 400,000 each.

Because it is important

Over the past seven days, ADA has gained up to 35%, briefly hitting a high of $ 2.25 on Monday; with the rally last week, the altcoin broke the $ 2 mark for the first time since May, when it reached an all-time high of $ 2.46.

The positive price movement comes in anticipation of Cardano’s new series of updates that will bring the functionality of smart contracts to the network.

The ‘Alonzo’ hard fork will be completed on September 12th and will be available on the testnet as early as September 1st.

“I started filling offers from 2.05 to 1.93 on $ ADA,” commented popular cryptocurrency trader Pentoshi.

“Alonzo hard fork confirmed within 3 weeks, smart contracts that will be active, presumably many projects launched. The FA is there “.

Based on his technical analysis, Pentoshi says ADA has been one of the strongest projects to date and that new all-time highs are just around the corner.

