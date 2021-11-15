“Cardano is at a standstill today. Rosiello brings respect to the center-left mayors who preceded him”





We receive and publish the communiqué from the Pd board of Cardano al Campo, which replies to the statements of the commissioner Vito Rosiello, who had spoken of “twenty years of havoc, of inaction, lack of initiatives, maintenance of public affairs”, brought back precisely to the succession of center-left administrations

They don’t believe it either.

The inaction of the Colombo junta is there for all to see and they know it too. Despite the wall of scornful and ironic responses behind which they also take refuge they know that this is the least incisive and most absent junta that has ruled Cardano.

Some excuse, however, they have to find and the easiest, immediate one is to blame those who were there before, but the mayor does not do it himself, he sends forward the only councilor who did not appear in the elections . Isn’t this also a sign that those who have made electoral promises to citizens prefer not to put their face on this failure?





But it is really unacceptable that to find excuses the reality is mystified by saying that the previous administrations have been immobile. In the twenty years of center-left administrations Cardano has made many steps forward between works and services to citizens. We cannot list them all but we are content to remember:

– extension of nursery school and construction of nursery school

– renovation of Villa Usuelli and refurbishment of the Usuelli Park

– De André inclusive park

– new piazza Sant’Anastasio

– parking in via al Parco

– sewer network with 95% coverage

– total renovation of public lighting with LED lights

– opening of the sampling center in via Garibaldi

– first municipality to open the decentralized cadastral door

– the Saturday market

– services for families (pre and post school, Christmas-Easter space and elections)

– PGT approval

– separate collection started from scratch and reached 82%

– sharing of the municipality in the canteen fees and personal services

– a large network of initiatives in the world of education and culture

Instead, the current council can only be evaluated for the only new proposal: the maintenance of the green that led to the disaster of the party area and the disorder in the streets or the parking lots with interlocking doors that have been made of only one color and are waiting for a month for the strips to be made. Is this the change they promised?

Respect Giancarlo Aspesi, Mario Aspesi, Laura Prati and Angelo Bellora capable mayors and their administrations made up of passionate and competent people who have been able to administer for the good of Cardano and keeping illegality away from public affairs in the face of the many judicial inquiries which involved realities adjacent to ours.

The board of directors of the Cardano PD club was held by the secretary Massimiliano Zocchi



