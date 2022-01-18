Cardano is strong and earns another good 8%

Cardano seems to be unstoppable and for the cryptocurrency this week has proved very supportive. Not only did it avoid the broad market correction, it also marked a new gain by taking its price to + 8%. Among other things, it turned out to be the best crypto within 24 hours. At the time of writing, its purchase price settled at $ 1,561 with a good + 3.03%. Better not miss this opportunity and invest with eToro, the leading social trading platform.

Cardano continues its positive trend

The market capitalization of Cardano is equal to 48.58 billion dollars, which guarantees it a place among the top ten of cryptocurrencies. This is also a significant aspect to keep in mind. Another element that makes it really attractive concerns its volumes of transaction, much higher than those of Ethereum.

To better explain the situation of Cardano is a recent statement by Santiment, famous on-chain data provider:

Cardano is one of the few large-cap crypto assets that saw some nice gains at the start of the new week. In fact, $ ADA is the only asset in the top 100 that has gained double-digit percentages (+ 11%) in the past 24 hours. The culprit appears to be crowd overselling and FUD.

NFT and Metaverso are the next growth targets

For Cardano, the next goals could become another springboard. His blockchainin fact, it could turn into a further step of growth in the world NFT he was born in Metaverse. With regard to this, Hayden Hughes, CEO of Alpha Impact, a Bloomberg he has declared:

It could easily be argued that the NFT market has found a light way to trade, and this is the Cardano blockchain. Many have said it’s only a matter of time before gas taxes and congestion clog the Cardano blockchain, leading to high gas fees, but despite the $ 5.31 billion in daily activity we haven’t seen it yet.

Finally, recently a release revealed a new project for Cardano focused on the metaverse Pavia, very similar to Decentraland, but – on the contrary – built on blockchain technology Proof-of-Shake.

That is why now may be the right time for invest on Cardano by choosing an easy, advanced and safe platform like eToro.

