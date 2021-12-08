Cardano is the crypto of the moment scoring a bull run over 13%

The weekend was not a pleasant one for Bitcoin investors who saw the crypto fall 40% from its all-time high. Now it seems to be forcing an ascent, but the road is still long and there is a lot of resistance. Nonetheless, if BTC is scary, it might be a solution to focus on Cardano Coin. We could call it the cryptocurrency of the moment that is scoring a bull run by more than 13%.

Cardano is the cryptocurrency of the moment

Good news for investors who will be able to stake part of their resources on a rapidly growing cryptocurrency. As already mentioned it is Cardano which started a rally incredible that in just one day, or yesterday, it marked a growth equal to 13.79% (at the time of writing). We are therefore talking about a market capitalization that is now 45.43 billion dollars. So it can currently be trading at $ 1.458.

Despite losing a lot from its all-time high of $ 94 billion today Cardano and the cryptocurrency which is returning more confidence in investors. So, while still far from its highest record, there are good prospects for this popular crypto. We keep in mind that his community now has more than 1 million delegate portfolios.

There is therefore great excitement around Cardano Coin which is making those who believed in this dream cryptocurrency and now he is bringing home the fruits. Obviously we don’t know what the future holds, however for now the predictions seem to be good for this open source project linked to cryptocurrencies. Recall that its goal, if it can be defined as such, is the creation of a platform blockchain public for the management of smart contracts.

We therefore look forward, even if analysts are not expecting big exploits from Cardano. However, if you don’t know this crypto it might be useful to read an excellent guide to understand what Cardano Coin is, how buy and the quotes in real time.